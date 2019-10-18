Coats for Christmas — The 32nd annual Coats for Christmas drive, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Defiance, is underway with collection barrels placed at several places around Defiance, including area churches, General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, Johns Manville, Northtowne Mall, Defiance Metal Products, Goin’ Postal, Mercury Cleaners, Defiance County Health Department, Chief Supermarket, First Federal Bank, Gerken Paving, and Defiance, Ayersville and Tinora schools. Donations of new or gently-used coats will be accepted for both children and adults until Nov. 9. The coats will be collected and taken to Mercury Cleaners for cleaning, before being distributed at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Coat distribution is open to anyone in the Defiance area in need of a coat as winter approaches. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Rummage sale — St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, is hosting its annual rummage sale today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon, with all items available for a freewill offering. Lunch will be served today from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and include soup, sandwiches and homemade pies for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-542-8202.
Pancake and sausage breakfast — First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday from 8-11 a.m. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds raised from the event to be used for the LifeWise Academy startup in Paulding County. For more information, call 419-399-4576.
Pastor’s Appreciation Celebration — Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Ave., Defiance is hosting its 27th annual Pastor’s Appreciation Celebration for Apostle O. Michael Smith and Prophetess Beverly Smith on Saturday-Sunday. The Pastor’s Appreciation banquet will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Rosalind Minor of Fervent Fire Worship Church in Chicago. The celebration continues Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Minor leading worship. Interested attendees are asked to call 419-782-9723 for more information and tickets. The deadline to purchase tickets is today.
Halloween party — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting a Halloween party Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will include games, refreshments and fun for all ages. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Homecoming — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting Homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will feature the group Trinity of Van Wert in concert. Lunch will follow the service at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Bratwurst dinner — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting a bratwurst dinner Sunday at 11 a.m. The menu includes: bratwurst, sauerkraut, hot dogs, German and American potato salad, desserts and beverages. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Trunk-or-Treat — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, Defiance, is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m. There will be several decorated cars and free candy for area youth. The event also will feature walking tacos to the first 500 guests, a photo booth and music. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Movie and popcorn— Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting movie and popcorn Sunday at 6 p.m. In addition, the Living Free Anger group will meet at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival services — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting revival services Sunday-Wednesday featuring guest speaker Rev. Steve Carney, who has served as pastor at several churches in Ohio and Kentucky, the Church of God in many leadership positions, and is a gifted musician on the guitar and mountain dulcimer. The revival will be held Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Oct. 21-23 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Hagen to speak — Julie Hagen of Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Hagen earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Toledo Medical College, and has been employed at CPC Women’s Health Resource since 1995, including performing ultrasounds for 19 years. Hagen will share information and stories about her work. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Trunk-or-Treat — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., for youth up to sixth grade. There will be prizes, family fun, food, crafts and lots of treats. Parents are asked to accompany their children. For more information, call 419-784-4746.
Tunnel of Treats — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, is hosting the Tunnel of Treats Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. In addition, a soup and sandwich supper, sponsored by Ayersville United Methodist Church, will be held at the Highland Township Fire Department 27723 Watson Road, Ayersville, Thursday from 4:30-8 p.m. The menu includes: chili, chicken noodle soup, hot dogs, sloppy Joe’s and beverages. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Women’s retreat — The 38th annual Presbyterian Women’s Retreat will be held Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 114 Caroline St., Paulding. The retreat will feature Rita Stewart who will explore the topic, “How Did I Get Here and Where Am I Going?” Stewart will lead attendees through the following three sessions: “Did He really mean it when He said, ‘I love you?’” (based on Romans 8:28); “Recognizing your miracle” (based on 1 Corinthians 13:4-7; and “Yes, He meant it!” (based on 1 Corinthians 13:8a). Stewart and her husband, Jim, founded Everlasting Arms Ministry and host a weekly radio show on prayer, “Praise, Prayer and Power for Today” on WXML radio. Special musical guests are Susan Kayser on the piano; Robin Chamberlain leading praise; and the Stewarts presenting special music. A catered lunch is included. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. To register, call 419-399-2438 or 419-399-5533. Online registration is available at firstpresbyterianpaulding.com.
Trunk-or-Treat — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 26 from 4-5 p.m. The event is for children of all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good for Christ’s Cupboard. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
German supper — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting a German supper Oct. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: sauerbraten, jaegerchnitzel, German potato salad, German meatballs, red cabbage, grilled brats, homemade sauerkraut, sausage/cabbage casserole, baked beans, pies and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds benefiting the church’s 2019-20 seminary scholarship fund. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Fall Harvest Day of Fun — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., and the Cecil town council are sponsoring Fall Harvest Day of Fun at the church Oct. 27 beginning at 2 p.m. From 2-4 p.m. there will be pony rides, followed by a hay ride to the firehouse for activities, then a hay ride back to the church for campfire food and the Living Free Anger group at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak fundraiser — A baked steak fundraiser dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage, all for a freewill offering. Carryouts will be available. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. Located across from Holgate Local Schools, St. Peter’s is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Organ recital/hymn sing — Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoup Ave., Wauseon, is hosting an organ recital/hymn sing featuring Steve Basselman, director of worship and music ministries of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Basselman will present a program of classical and contemporary organ literature interspersed with modern hymn arrangements and congregation singing. In addition to being the primary organist and keyboard musician, Basselman is responsible for all of the worship planning and volunteer coordination for the worship ministries of the congregation. He has been leading worship services on the organ since he was 14, he was consecrated as a deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 2016 and has been active in various worship planning and leadership roles within the Northwestern Ohio Synod and Association of Lutheran Church Musicians. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-335-5651.
The Sound in concert — Zion United Methodist Church, 04533 County Road 11, Wauseon, is hosting The Sound, a family gospel music group, in concert Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. The group includes Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob, but was originally a quartet based in Houston. Throughout the 1980s, The Sound’s lineup contained many southern gospel favorites like Pat Hoffmaster of The Blackwood Brothers; Scott Fowler of Legacy 5 and The Cathedrals; Jeff Chapman of The Kingdom Heirs and many more. The name had been retired for 25 years before Mills acquired it in 2017 and started the group with his sons. The goal of the group is to see people come to the life-changing touch of Jesus. A freewill offering will be taken, and a light meal will be served following the concert. For more information, call 419-867-1528.
Movie Night — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a movie night Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. featuring the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, is hosting a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Fabulous Blackwood Quartet — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will be in concert at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet was formed in 1934 featuring brothers Roy, Doyle and James, and Roy’s son, R.W. While none of the founding members is still living, Billy Blackwood, son of James, brought the name out of retirement to continue the 84-year family tradition of gospel singing. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Dinner and a message — Trinity Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20287 Ohio 18, Defiance, is hosting a free dinner and a message featuring Mark Anthony, 3ABN guest speaker and chef, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. The theme is Cooking at its Funnest!! and will featured plant-based nutrition. Topics will include weight loss, lower cholesterol and increased energy. In addition to 3ABN, Anthony has been featured on ABC, NBC, and he appears regularly on SmartLifestyle Worldwide TV. He has led these events in every state in the country, for free, but donations will be accepted to offset the cost of food, printing and traveling expenses. For more information, call 419-782-1555. For more information about Anthony, go to ChefMarkAnthony.com.
Miracles Happen — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, is hosting Miracles Happen with Joan Hunter Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m., each evening. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
