Operation Christmas Child — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is once again a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection times for the boxes will be as follows: today from 3-6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.- 1p.m.; Sunday from noon-3 p.m.; and Monday from 10 a.m.-noon. Local volunteers will pack and transport shoeboxes to the next stop on their journey to a child in need. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 419-784-4746. To find other area collection centers, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Survivor of Suicide Day — St. John Lutheran Church, 23130 U.S. 6, Styker, (located at the corner of U.S. 6 and Ohio 66), is hosting a Survivor of Suicide Day Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. This is an opportunity for people affected by suicide loss to gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. For more information, call 419-267-5266.
Thank Offering Sunday — The Presbyterian Women and Friends will host their annual Thank Offering Sunday service Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance. The service will include music, a video, presenting gifts and guest speaker Tami Van Alstine of the Defiance Dream Center. The Defiance Dream Center offers many services to those who qualify. The offering from Thank Offering Sunday will benefit the Defiance Dream Center. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Thanksgiving services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host a Thanksgiving morning prayer service Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fireplace Room of the church. In addition, the women of the church will host their WELCA Thank Offering Service Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. The service will include the gathering of the thank offerings, holy communion, and dessert fellowship following the service. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
In concert — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, will host Woody and Vonnie Wright in concert for the second straight year, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Born and raised in east Tennessee, Woody Wright started his own band in high school and eventually went to work with one of his idols, former Oak Ridge Boy Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans. He later sang with some country groups, before meeting with Bill Gaither of the Bill Gaither Trio and Gaither Vocal Band. Gaither introduced Woody to Vonnie, the widow of Gaither’s brother, Danny, and Woody and Vonnie married in 2003. No tickets are required for the performance, but a freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Dec. 3 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The Varsity Blues, a Defiance High School musical group, under the direction of Eric West,will entertain all in attendance. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Women’s Ecumenical Potluck — The 41st annual Women’s Ecumenical Potluck and Program will be held Dec. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 601 Flat Rock Drive, Paulding. The event has been put on over the years by St. Paul Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Paulding Church of the Nazarene. This year’s event will feature a potluck meal of favorite dishes brought by attendees from 6-7 p.m. All table service will be provided. Donated Christmas centerpieces from participating churches will be given as door prizes following the meal. The program will be held from 7-8 p.m. and will feature songs, readings and other entertainment. For more information, call 419-393-4375 or 419-399-2320.
Thank God It’s Free — The fifth-grade Parish School of Religion class in Antwerp is collecting donations for Paulding County’s TGIF giveaway Dec. 7 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, Paulding. Donations of like-new clothes, gently used or new toys, like-new shoes, coloring books, gently used bedding, sweaters, games, books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, coats, gloves and hats can be dropped off to the class throughout November. Volunteers are needed Dec. 2-4 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. For more information, call 419-399-2576.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.