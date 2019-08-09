Back-to-school giveaway — Harvest Fellowship, F-288 Ohio 109, Hamler, is hosting a back-to-school giveaway Aug. 15-16 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The giveaway will consist of school supplies, used books, homeschooling materials and clothing. There will be a variety of new and used supplies and clothing, based on donations. Everything is free. For more information, call Donna at 419-277-7366.
Garage sale — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, is hosting The Garage Sale of the Year Aug. 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Aug. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. Items for sale include: jeans in all styles; ladies clothes up to 3x; games and toys; full-size brass bed; bedding; blankets; furniture; books, DVD movies; pots, pans, a patio set, tools and more. Proceeds from the event will go toward the church improvement fund. For more information, call 419-658-2479, 419-658-2890, 419-551-3867 or 419-428-4945.
Blessing of backpacks/adopt a grad — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting a blessing of the backpacks/adopt-a-grad event Aug. 18 during service at 10 a.m. Youth are invited to bring their backpacks to church to receive a blessing, and anyone associated with a school (staff members) are also invited to be blessed. In addition, teachers and administrators will share stories of encouragement during the service. That Sunday, adults also will have the opportunity to get connected with a young adult that graduated high school in 2019 through the adopt-a-grad program. Adults that adopt a grad will receive a kit that will explain how they can walk along side the recent graduate during their first year of post high school. For more information about blessing of the backpacks or adopt-a-grad, call 419-782-3751.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a campfire Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and food to share. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
