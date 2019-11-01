Bible conference — North Mount Zion Church, 22857 Ohio 15, Continental, will host a Bible conference today-Sunday featuring Pastor Tim Kenoyer. Now serving as interim pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Kenoyer grew up in India where his parents were medical missionaries with Baptist Mid-Missions. He served also as pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Columbus for 31 years. He and his wife, Judith, have four children, 13 grandchildren and three great-granchildren. The conference begins today with a fellowship meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation by Kenoyer at 6:30 p.m. on The Command to Love God. On Saturday, there will be a men’s breakfast with Kenoyer at 8 a.m.; a ladies’ brunch with Beth McKibben Knowles, the church’s former missionary to Kenya at 10 a.m.; and a presentation by Kenoyer at 6:30 p.m. on Examining Your Love for God. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Kenoyer will present on The Enabling of the Spirit, and at 6:30 p.m. on Loving Others. For more information, call 419-596-3990.
Homemade craft show — Shiloh Christian Union Church Family Life Center will host the 13th annual homemade craft show and lunch Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its fellowship hall, 02100 County Road 5, Delta. The show will include homemade crafts and gifts. Lunch will feature homemade soup, sandwiches, pie and beverages from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter. For more information, call 419-533-0889 or 419-533-2083.
Fall bazaar — Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp, will host its annual fall bazaar, The Joy of Crafting, Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar will feature several local craft vendors and artisans, as well as homemade pies, soups, sandwiches and more. For more information, call 419-258-4901.
YFC celebration — Defiance Area Youth for Christ will host a celebration to commemorate its 60 years in ministry in the Defiance six-county area, Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Church, 14988 County Road 209, Defiance (Arthur). Everyone is invited to hear, remember, and share stories from the past 60 years in ministry, and how Defiance Area Youth for Christ continues to share God’s story with area youth. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, contact Kari Gathany at 937-215-1137 or send an email to kgathany@defyfc.org.
Election supper — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will serve an election night pancake and sausage supper Tuesday from 4:30-7 p.m. The meal is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Holiday bazaar — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a holiday bazaar Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar will feature a bake shop, Christmas crafts, Granny’s Attic and homemade noodles. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and the menu includes, hot sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, pie, desserts and beverages for a freewill donation. Carryouts will be available, and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Chicken/pork barbecue — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a chicken/pork barbecue and bake sale Nov. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 1/2 chicken or pork loin, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread or dinner roll, desserts and drinks. Tickets are $8.50 and pre-order tickets are recommended. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Harvest Thanksgiving dinner — North Mount Zion Church, 22857 Ohio 15, Continental, will host a Harvest Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate the harvest and give thanks for God’s blessing. There will be fellowship, food and an inspiring program. Attendees are asked to bring a contribution of food for the Continental Food Bank if possible. For more information, call 419-596-3990.
Alpha — Alpha will be offered Sundays from Nov. 10, 2019-Feb. 16, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Alpha is a program run throughout the world by Christians of all traditions, and is built on the good news of Jesus Christ. The program enables people to ask questions, share ideas, build friendships and experience the love of God. A meal is served every Sunday, participants watch a video, and then a group discussion takes place. All adults are welcome. For more information, or if interested in attending, call 419-782-7121.
Veterans Day blessing — Holy Cross Catholic School, 1745 S. Clinton St., Defiance, is hosting a Veterans Day blessing mass Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. All veterans are welcome to attend and receive a blessing from Father Eric Mueller. Following mass, there will be a school-wide assembly for students and veterans, with refreshments served. For more information, call 419-784-2021.
Religious art show — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a religious art show Nov. 30-Dec. 1 from noon-4 p.m. each day. Several members of the church will have items on display, while others will perform music, dances, storytelling and more. The public is invited to display original pieces of religious art, or sign up to perform in the show. All displays need to be dropped off at the church no later than Nov. 17. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
