Advent afternoon — The Ladies Aid of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, invites women to join them on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. for “An Advent Afternoon.” All ladies, 10 and older are invited. To sign up to host a table or attend as a guest, contact the church at 419-782-5766. Information can be found on www.stjohndefiance.com/ladiesaid. Free will offering to Lutheran World Relief to support the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. N. Main St., will be having food distribution this Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Homemade doughnuts — Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during the months of September-May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students. For additional information or for pre-orders call 419-395-1742.
Thanksgiving service — St. Paul Lutheran, 671 Clinton St., will be hosting its annual community Thanksgiving service next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The church will be having the traditional distribution of bread as done in previous years.
