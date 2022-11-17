Advent afternoon — The Ladies Aid of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, invites women to join them on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. for “An Advent Afternoon.” All ladies, 10 and older are invited. To sign up to host a table or attend as a guest, contact the church at 419-782-5766. Information can be found on www.stjohndefiance.com/ladiesaid. Free will offering to Lutheran World Relief to support the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.


