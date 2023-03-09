Community Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60, Oakwood, will be holding community Lenten services on Thursday, March 23 and March 30 at 7 p.m. titled “Journey to the Cross.” Each service will feature different ministers. March 16 will have Rev. James States, March 23 will have Pastor Mike Harmon and on March 30 Pastor Ben Brigham will be on hand. Everyone is welcome.
Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. The speakers will be members from Catholics on Campus, a Defiance College student-led organization that provides opportunities for fellowship, service and retreats. Fellowship and coffee will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and the program to follow at 8 a.m. A free-will donation will be taken for breakfast. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St., will offer food to needy household from noon-3 p.m. on March 18.
Lenten series — Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St., will have a service with different speakers each Sunday at 6 p.m. They include Samuel Palacios on Sunday, Patrick Blaine on March 19 and Karen Wahl on March 26.
Concert — On March 26 at 6 p.m., Bluegrass Praise Band will perform at Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St.
