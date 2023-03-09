Community Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60, Oakwood, will be holding community Lenten services on Thursday, March 23 and March 30 at 7 p.m. titled “Journey to the Cross.” Each service will feature different ministers. March 16 will have Rev. James States, March 23 will have Pastor Mike Harmon and on March 30 Pastor Ben Brigham will be on hand. Everyone is welcome.


