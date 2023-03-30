Community Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60, Oakwood, will be holding its last community Lenten service today at 7 p.m. Pastor Ben Brigham will be the featured minister. Everyone is welcome.
Spring bake sale/bazaar — St. Mary Altar Society will be holding its annual spring bake sale and bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary Parish Ministry Center, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance.
Holy Week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville has announced the following Holy Week service schedule: Sunday will be the palm/passion Sunday service with palm processional beginning at 10:15 a.m.; April 6 at 6:30 p.m. will be the Maundy Thursday service which will be a joint service hosted by Holy Trinity, Harlan, Ind.; April 7 at 5 p.m. will be the Cross Walk beginning at the Harlan Park flagpole. This is sponsored by the Harlan Christian Youth Center and Holy Trinity; The Good Friday service will be a joint service hosted by St. John at Hicksville at 6:30 p.m.; April 9 the Resurrection of Our Lord will begin with an Easter breakfast starting at 9 a.m. hosted by WELCA. There will be no adult Sunday school. The Easter service will begin at 10:15 a.m. with special prelude music before the service. An egg hunt will follow the service for the children. Questions can be answered at 419-542-6269.
Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on April 8 at 10 a.m. All children are welcome. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Community breakfast/bake sale — Ayersville Methodist Church, will be hosting its breakfast and bake sale Saturday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine in or carry-out, cost is by donation. Baked goods for sale consists of cookies, pies, cakes, specialty snacks and more.
Free presentation — On Sunday, a free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Defiance with a videoconferencing option available. The theme is “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Quiet Sunday — The Village Players will be presenting comedy “Quiet Sunday” by Alberta Hawse over Easter weekend. The play is set in the 1950s and cast members include Keith and Nicole Robinson, Mercedes Moncivias, Coral Watkins, Dick Hall, Dawn Patterson and Peter Greer. It will be performed April 7 at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn, Ind., at 7 p.m. and on April 8 at Edgerton Town Hall Gym, 324 Michigan St., Edgerton at 2:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event. For questions, call 419-542-6160.
