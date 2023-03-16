Homemade doughnuts — Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be apple spice, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during their doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-through under the church carport starting at 7 a.m. until sold out. Pre-orders can be called in to 419-395-1742. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students.
Free luncheon — A free community fellowship luncheon will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 E. High St., Hicksville. The public is invited and donations are welcome.
Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held March 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. The speaker will be Dennis Postema, CEO of Postema Insurance/Investment. He will be sharing his personal experiences with health issues, life-changing surgeries and how he achieved success with God’s guidance. All faiths and denominations are invited to share in the love of Christ. Fellowship and coffee will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and the program to follow at 8 a.m. A free-will donation will be taken for breakfast. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St., will offer food to needy household from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Community Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60, Oakwood, will be holding community Lenten services on Thursday, March 23 and March 30 at 7 p.m. titled “Journey to the Cross.” Each service will feature different ministers. Today will have Rev. James States, March 23 will have Pastor Mike Harmon and on March 30 Pastor Ben Brigham will be on hand. Everyone is welcome.
Lenten series — Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St., will have a service with different speakers each Sunday at 6 p.m. The remaining speakers are Patrick Blaine on Sunday and Karen Wahl on March 26.
Concert — On March 26 at 6 p.m., Bluegrass Praise Band will perform at Cecil Community Church, 202 S. Main St.
