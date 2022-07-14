127 Yard Sale — First Presbyterian Church of Paulding at 114 W. Caroline St. will be offering booth spaces in its parking lot. Rental spaces are available from Aug. 3-6, with setup beginning at 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Fees of $25 (20x20) or $35 (20x30) will cover space rental for the entire event. Table rental also available. Restrooms, refreshments and air conditioning will be available for guests inside the church as well. Potential renters should contact Brent Fishbaugh at 419-378-2068 or the church at 419-399-2438.
Peace conference — Locals in Defiance, Ohio, will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August. All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is as follows: Saturday morning, Monday, July 23-24; Sunday morning — Aug. 8, 13-14. For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
Ice cream social — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church Fellowship, E. Main St., Oakwood, will be having an ice cream social on July 23 from 4-7 p.m. There will be a meal for a free-will donation. Included will be BBQ chicken, baked potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls, and cookies. Four flavors of homemade ice cream will be available.
Garage sale — This weekend (Friday and Saturday), Holy Cross Catholic School will behaving a free will garage sale from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. All items in the sale are items that the school no longer needs. There are many desks, chairs, tumbling mats, art supplies, toddler and Pre-K learning toys, holiday decor, commercial grade kitchen equipment and much more.
