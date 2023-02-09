Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. The guest speaker will be Brandon Bryant, director of religious education and coordinator of high school youth for St. John’s and St. Mary’s. All faiths and denominations are invited. Coffee will be served at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and a program to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.


