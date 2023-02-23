Lenten lunches — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2023 Lenten Lunch series beginning this past Wednesday, and continuing each Wednesday through March 29. Lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. Each gathering begins at noon and ends before 1 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted to support the work of the ministerial association. The ministerial association will also be collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning products and personal hygiene items each week to benefit the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Paulding, if attendees are able to contribute. For more information, contact the church office of First Presbyterian Church, 419-399-2438, or any of the ministerial association churches.


Tags

Load comments