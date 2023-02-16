Homemade doughnuts – Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be apple spice, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during the doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport starting at 7 a.m. until sold out. Pre-orders can be called in at 419-395-1742. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy which provides Bible-based character education for public school students.
Lenten lunches — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2023 Lenten Lunch series beginning next Wednesday, and continuing each Wednesday through March 29. Lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. Each gathering begins at noon and ends before 1 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted to support the work of the ministerial association. The ministerial association will also be collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning products and personal hygiene items each week to benefit the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Paulding, if attendees are able to contribute. For more information, contact the church office of First Presbyterian Church, 419-399-2438, or any of the ministerial association churches.
Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held Friday at St John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. Robert Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools, will be the guest speaker. He has a B.A. of Science/Biology and M.A. in Educational Administration/Supervision. He has a history of experience as a teacher/instructor, coach, principal and currently superintendent. All faiths/denominations are invited. A free-will donation will be taken. Coffee/fellowship will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the program to follow at 8 a.m. For information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.
Reconnect with God — Renew faith with Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will have food pantry distribution on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Living Free group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a new Living Free group starting Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. covering “Where is the Image of God in You?”
Music night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will have a talent show on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.