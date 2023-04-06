Holy Week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville has announced the following Holy Week service schedule: Today at 6:30 p.m. will be the Maundy Thursday service; Friday at 5 p.m. there will be the Cross Walk beginning at the Harlan Park flagpole; The Good Friday service will be a joint service hosted by St. John at Hicksville at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, the Resurrection of Our Lord will begin with an Easter breakfast starting at 9 a.m. hosted by WELCA. There will be no adult Sunday school. The Easter service will begin at 10:15 a.m. with special prelude music before the service. An egg hunt will follow the service for the children. Questions can be answered at 419-542-6269.


Tags

Load comments