Holy Week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville has announced the following Holy Week service schedule: Today at 6:30 p.m. will be the Maundy Thursday service; Friday at 5 p.m. there will be the Cross Walk beginning at the Harlan Park flagpole; The Good Friday service will be a joint service hosted by St. John at Hicksville at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, the Resurrection of Our Lord will begin with an Easter breakfast starting at 9 a.m. hosted by WELCA. There will be no adult Sunday school. The Easter service will begin at 10:15 a.m. with special prelude music before the service. An egg hunt will follow the service for the children. Questions can be answered at 419-542-6269.
Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m. All children are welcome. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Quiet Sunday — The Village Players will present comedy “Quiet Sunday” by Alberta Hawse over Easter weekend. The play is set in the 1950s and cast members include Keith and Nicole Robinson, Mercedes Moncivias, Coral Watkins, Dick Hall, Dawn Patterson and Peter Greer. It will be performed Friday at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn, Ind., at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at Edgerton Town Hall Gym, 324 Michigan St., Edgerton at 2:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event. For questions, call 419-542-6160.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., schedule is as followed: April 15, noon to 3 p.m., food pantry; April 16, special 6 p.m. service, speaker Dorrene Beltz; April 23, special 6 p.m. service, speaker Lupe Villarreal; April 30, special 6 p.m. service with Harvest Time Gospel Singers and speaker Patty Sparks.
McClure Easter services — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and McClure United Methodist will be gathering together for a Good Friday and Easter sunrise observance. The Good Friday gathering will be at 7 p.m. at McClure UMC, 430 S. East St. (Ohio 65), and will feature a service of “Tenebrae.” “Tenebrae,” which means darkness, or shadows, is characterized by an extinguishing of candles as the crucifixion and death of Jesus is recounted. Easter sunrise worship will begin at 7 a.m. at Hockman Cemetery, located on County Road 3A, north of U.S. 6. Both gatherings will be led by Pastors Meg Boger and Charles Case.
Notice — Farmer United Methodist Church will not have a sunrise service on Sunday.
