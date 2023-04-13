Homemade doughnuts — Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be blueberry, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during their doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport starting at 7 a.m. until sold out. Pre-orders can be call in at 419-395-1742. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students.


Tags

Load comments