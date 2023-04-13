Homemade doughnuts — Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be blueberry, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during their doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport starting at 7 a.m. until sold out. Pre-orders can be call in at 419-395-1742. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students.
Concert — Zion Church of Wauseon, 4533 Fulton County Road 11, will be hosting Souls Harbor, a southern gospel music group, on April 23 at 4 p.m. There is no admission charge. A free-will offering will be taken and there will be refreshments afterwards. For more information, call 419-403-9360.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., schedule is as follows: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., food pantry; Sunday, special 6 p.m. service, speaker Dorrene Beltz; April 23, special 6 p.m. service, speaker Lupe Villarreal; April 30, special 6 p.m. service with Harvest Time Gospel Singers and speaker Patty Sparks.
