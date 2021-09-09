Cardio drumming — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host cardio drumming on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
9/11 remembrance — St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance, will host a 9/11 remembrance event Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Defiance College Peace Pole (north side of Serrick Hall on the campus of Defiance College) for a brief remembrance and prayer for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Fall Fest — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1600 W. St., will host Fall Fest Saturday beginning at 5 p.m., with the shelter and playground dedication. The event will feature a craft show, bake sale, games, roasted hot dogs, roasted marshmallows and soup. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m., featuring The Grandpa’s, and Curly’s Country Blue Grass. The event is available for a freewill donation, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. The event will be held inside if it rains. For more information, call 419-899-4160.
Parish festival — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, will host the St. Mary Parish Festival & Arabella Street Fest Saturday-Sunday. On Saturday from 6-10 p.m., the first Arabella Street Fest will be held, featuring live music from New Frontiers, a Journey tribute band. The event is free and open to anyone 21 and older. There will be food, featuring grill favorites from the Knights of Columbus, shredded chicken sandwiches from Ensign’s Pub and the Home Grown Kitchen food truck. In addition, there will be raffles and beer. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. On Sunday, the St. Mary Parish Festival will be held from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will feature amusement rides, kids games, a bicycle giveaway, bingo, a silent auction, raffles, a Salisbury steak dinner, grill favorites from the Knights of Columbus and shredded beef sandwiches from Ensign’s Pub. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
Outdoor worship/pizza party — First Baptist Church, 1399 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, will host outdoor worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair for worship. Following the Sunday service, a pizza party will be held, with the church supplying the pizza. Attendees are asked to bring a salad or dessert. For more information, call 419-784-4746.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian concert, featuring Nashville County Music artist Pete Schlegel, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Defiance United — Family Christian Center, 1834 E. Second St., Defiance, will host Defiance United on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature churches in Defiance uniting for prayer and worship. For more information, call 419-782-2100.
PROPEL launch party — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a PROPEL launch party Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., for students in grades kindergarten-sixth. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of each month. There will be stories, games, snacks, crafts and more. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Donuts — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a donut drive-through Sept. 18 beginning at 7 a.m., while supplies last. The cost is $4 for an “Ayersville dozen,” (13 donuts) and the choices cinnamon, sugar, plain and apple spice. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Fall Retreat — The Napoleon and Defiance Zones’ Lutheran Women in Mission will host its Fall Retreat Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m.– 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker. The theme is “The Wonderful Surprise,” based on 1 Corinthians 2:10. The Bible study leader will be Rev. Dr. Thomas Ahlersmeyer, senior pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne. From 2005-09, he served as president of Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich. Attendees are asked to bring used Christian books, CDs and puzzles. These items will be sold for a freewill offering, which will go to MITES (mission work). In addition, there will be an in-gathering of new socks and underwear in all sizes for Orphan Grain Train. The registration fee of $14 includes a light breakfast and lunch. Babysitting will also be provided. For more information call 419-782-9136.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours, Sept. 18 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
In concert — 1st Baptist Church, 448 Keyser St., Holgate, will host The Holbrook Family Singers in concert Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. The group, from Dante, Va., includes Linda and Jim Holbrook, Brenda Wallen, Randall Johnson on bass guitar and James Boyd on rhythm guitar. The group will feature country and Bluegrass Gospel music. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Movie — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a showing of the movie “Patterns of Evidence,” Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
RCIA classes — Do you want to learn more about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes beginning Sept. 23. RCIA classes are an opportunity to get questions answered without making any commitments. For more information, or if interested, call 419-782-7121.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
