Classes offered — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance is offering classes for Catholics who want to get updated on church teaching, for those wanting to learn more about the church and for those who would like to join the church. For more information, call 419-782-2776 and ask for Deacon George Newton.
In concert — Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, 135 W. Elm St., will host New Legacy Project of Nashville, Tenn., in concert, Saturday at 7 p.m. Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégée of the late Cecil Blackwood, Price was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s. After Cecil’s death, with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. The group has been continuously touring throughout the United States since their formation in 2001. In 2017, Price made the decision to rename Blackwood Legacy to New Legacy Project, believing that God is speaking into the ministry in a new way. The group consists of Spokane native, Luke Yates; Chase Davis, who was born and raised in Flint, Mich.; and North Carolina native, Daniel Rivera. In 2021, Price’s son Alex began traveling and working with the group. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-467-3956.
Life Chain prayer — A Life Chain prayer event will be held Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. in front of the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Defiance. Attendees will pray for the protection of the unborn, for Christian leaders, for families and for all life. All are welcome to attend.
Blessing of Our Pets — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., invites pet lovers to bring their animals to the church grounds for a Blessing of Our Pets celebration, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The event will include a song and a prayer of blessing for each pet. Pet owners are asked to bring pets leashed, in carriers or cage. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Baked Steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., will host its first baked steak supper of the fall Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potato and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, beverages and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and this month it is carryout only. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Parish festival — Immaculate Conception Parish, 211 Church St., Ottoville, is hosting its annual parish festival Oct. 10. The event will feature carryout chicken and beef dinners, with all the trimmings and homemade desserts, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Drive-thru pickup and dine-in meals will be served, with presale tickets available. There will be a lunch stand featuring homemade noodle soup, sandwiches including brats, and fries, from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A baked goods booth opens at 9 a.m. There will be a raffle booth, pop toss, fish pond, giant games, face painting, a balloon artist, sand art, a children’s tractor pull, a corn hole tournament and a can jam tournament. For the adults, there will be Triple Crown horse racing, a money wheel, Euchre tournament and Bingo for all ages from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A Big Ticket drawing featuring a $1,000 first prize and other cash prizes will be available, with the drawing slated for 6:30 p.m. The parish historical museum will be open for visitors from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-453-3513.
Barbecue chicken dinner — St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is taking pre-orders for its 1/2 barbecue chicken dinner during its annual Fest-for-All on Oct. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. Pre-orders must be received by Oct. 12 for the dinners, which are $10 each. The menu includes: chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and a cookie. Ticket holders are welcome to dine-in during Fest-for-All on Oct. 24, or pick up dinners at the back of the K of C Hall on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The chicken dinners are sponsored by Postema Insurance & Trust, Arps Dairy, Kissner’s Restaurant, Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Jacob’s Meats and Schaffer Funeral Home. For more information, or to order dinners, call 419-782-7121, or stop by the church office on Jackson Street to pick up an order form.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
