Breaking Free — Do you need to break free? If you are age 13-18 and want to be alert and alive with a purpose in life, Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host Breaking Free starting soon on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. To sign up, send a text to Dr. Mohr at 419-564-8383.
5th Quarter parties — The annual 5th Quarter parties for teens in grades 7-12, hosted in conjunction by Paulding churches at First Presbyterian Church in Paulding, will not be held this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Snakes Alive — The Snakes Alive presentation of herpetologist Rick Teepen, scheduled for Aug. 30 at Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Kentucky, has been moved to spring at Bible Fellowship Church, 1040 W. Wayne St., Paulding. For more information, contact Jack Fetter at 419-587-3660.
In-person worship — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, has announced that it is back to hosting in-person worship services on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. The church is adhering to social distancing guidelines and the state mask-wearing mandate. In addition, the church will continue to live stream services on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. on YouTube, with recorded worship shown on DCTV on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
Praying the rosary — St. Isadore Catholic Church, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance, is hosting the praying of the rosary every day at 4 p.m. as part of a 54-day rosary miracle Novena for peace and blessing surrounding the upcoming election in the United States.
Ice cream social — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church will host a carryout ice cream social Friday from 4-7 p.m. at its fellowship hall, located at 200 E. Main St. in Oakwood. The menu includes a quarter chicken, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, brownie and homemade vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and maple ice cream. For more information, call 419-438-9804.
Worship at the tent — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host worship at the tent Sunday at 9 a.m. Pastor Mo Dunn will share the message, with music provided by the Rhythm Travelers. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. This is combined worship service for this week, with no service on Saturday at 5 p.m. Services will resume on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 9:45 a.m. For more information, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival — Freedom Church of Paulding, is hosting a revival on the Paulding County Courthouse lawn, 115 N. Williams St. Sept. 11-12 at 6 p.m. each evening. Pastor Keith Adkins will share the message both evenings, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. The revival will feature two nights of praising the Lord and hearing His word. For more information, call 419-399-5871.
Innkeepers’ Pantry — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, will host a drive-up distribution from its Innkeepers’ Pantry on Wednesday at 5 p.m. People are asked to stay in their vehicle until it is their turn to pick up their items. In addition, a carry-out meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
Drive-up Round-up — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, will host a Drive-up Round-up for its Innkeepers’ Pantry on Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m. The pantry is in need of the following items: toilet paper, laundry detergent, dish detergent, Kleenex, paper towels and personal hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand soap. Anyone who would like to donate these items to the pantry is asked to drive into the church parking lot, to stay in their vehicle and someone will come to you to gather the items. In addition, monetary donations and in-kind donations are needed.
Tent revival — An Ohio Ablaze tent revival will be held Sept. 17-19 at 301 E. Butler St., Bryan, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The tent revival will feature signs, wonders and miracles. For more information, or to register, go to ohioablaze.com.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
