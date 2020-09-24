Polka worship service — St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the Happy Times Polka Band for an outdoor polka worship service today at 7 p.m. A traditional German meal will be served at 6 p.m., featuring brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German coffee cake and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds used to buy Christmas gifts for area youth. For more information, call 419-267-3660.
The Return — Bible Fellowship Church, 1040 W. Wayne St., Paulding, will host a simulcast on its big screen of The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance, Saturday beginning at noon. The Return, is a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose – the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer, and repentance. Events featuring guest speakers will be held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Friday from 6-9 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday at noon, special guest speakers will include: Kevin Jessip, Dave Kubal, John Blanchard, Rick Curry, Doug Stringer, Angel Núñes, Herman Matir, Kevin and Sam Sorbo, Dan and Valerie Steiner, Allan Parker, Janet Porter, Terry Beatley, Keith Manley, Don Moen, Judy Ball, Tony Ojoibukun, Umar Mulinde, Rodgar McCalmon, Marlene Tidwell, Chief Negeil Bigpond, Winston Menzies, David Stuckenberg, Congressman Michael Cloud, Judge Vance Day, Governor Huckabee, Ralph Drollinger, Lea Carawan and Jerry Johnson. For more information, call 419-587-3660.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Bluegrass Praise Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Cold-case detective — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host J. Warner Wallace, the Cold Case Detective, via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube page Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wallace is a “Dateline” featured cold-case homicide detective, popular national speaker and best-selling author, who continues to consult on cold-case investigations. He became a follower of Christ at the age of 35 after investigating the claims of the New Testament gospels using his skill set as a detective. He will explain the role evidence plays in the Christian definition of faith. His book, Cold-Case Christianity, provides readers with 10 principles of cold-case investigations and utilizes these principles to examine the reliability of the gospel eyewitness accounts. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
Fest-For-All — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host a drive-through barbecue 1/2 chicken dinner, as part of this year’s Fest-For-All on Oct. 18. Dinners are $9 and are pre-order only, with no same-day sales. All orders must be paid for by Oct. 6. Attendees of the 10 a.m. Mass can pick up their dinner orders, which also include a baked potato, coleslaw, roll and a cookie following Mass. All other dinners will be available to be picked up between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Fest-For-All will still feature the Big Money Raffle with more chances to win. New this year is a Grand Raffle, with three prizes worth $1,000 each. The drawings will be held live on the church Facebook page Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. For order forms and ticket information go to stjohndefiance.org, or call 419-782-7121.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.