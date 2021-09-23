Breaking Free — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a new Breaking Free group on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This is an open group meeting every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Classes offered — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance will offer classes for Catholics who want to get updated on church teaching, for those wanting to learn more about the church and for those who would like to join the church. For more information, call 419-782-2776 and ask for Deacon George Newton.
Beef Manhattan dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will host a Beef Manhattan drive-thru dinner Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: Beef Manhattan with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Call-ahead ordering is available at 3 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $7 per meal. For more information, or to order ahead of time, call at 419-636-8141.
Community worship service — The Continental Fall Fest Community Worship Service will gather under the reunion tent Sunday at 10 a.m. Matt Edding will be the guest speaker, with all welcome for praise and worship. Parking will be available on the south side of the railroad tracks.
Fall revival — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, will host fall revival services Sunday-Wednesday featuring guest speaker Dr. Bill Jones. The event will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; with the event Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Jones has served the Church of God in Michigan for more than 18 years as state pastor. He also served as senior pastor of Sears Church of God and Mio Church of God. At both churches, he was instrumental in leading the congregations in both numerical and spiritual growth. He now serves the church as a minister at-large. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian concert featuring the Bluegrass Praise Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blessing of Our Pets — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., invites pet lovers to bring their animals to the church grounds for a Blessing of Our Pets celebration, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Said Pastor Chuck Case: “Blessing of Our Pets is a brief and meaningful way for us to witness to our love and care for creation, and especially those animals we share our lives with.“My kids have asked on occasion if they can bring our dog to church. For this event, attendees can bring their dogs, cats, birds or hamsters.” The event will include a song and a prayer of blessing for each pet. Pet owners are asked to bring pets leashed, in carriers or cage. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
