Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring prayer requests, or text prayer requests to, 419-564-8383.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the Rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. This will be the annual Hispanic Meal and Spanish Bingo, Lotteria! Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ will host its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Free seminar — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, will host a free seminar featuring representatives from Church Funerals Direct, Wednesday at 7 p.m. The informal seminar will explain the benefits and advantages of pre-planning a funeral. Church Funerals Direct is a licensed funeral home that owns and operates the Church Funerals Direct Network. It is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Fall Fest — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1600 W. St., will host Fall Fest on Sept. 11 beginning at 5 p.m., with the shelter and playground dedication. The event will feature a craft show, bake sale, games, roasted hot dogs, roasted marshmallows and soup. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m., featuring The Grandpa’s, and Curly’s Country Blue Grass. The event is available for a freewill donation, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. The event will be held inside if it rains. For more information, call 419-899-4160.
JAMA-PALOOZA — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host JAMA-PALOOZA on Sept. 12 from noon-2 p.m. The event will feature hot dogs, tacos by La Jaliscience, games for people of all ages, music and fellowship. For more information call, 419-782-9781.
Parish festival — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, will host the St. Mary Parish Festival & Arabella Street Fest Sept. 11-12. On Sept. 11 from 6-10 p.m., the first Arabella Street Fest will be held, featuring live music from New Frontiers, a Journey tribute band. The event is free and open to anyone 21 and older. There will be food, featuring grill favorites from the Knights of Columbus, shredded chicken sandwiches from Ensign’s Pub and the Home Grown Kitchen food truck. In addition, there will be raffles and beer. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. On Sept. 12, the St. Mary Parish Festival will be held from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will feature amusement rides, kids games, a bicycle giveaway, bingo, a silent auction, raffles, a Salisbury steak dinner, grill favorites from the Knights of Columbus and shredded beef sandwiches from Ensign’s Pub. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian concert, featuring Nashville County Music artist Pete Schlegel, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Fall Retreat — The Napoleon and Defiance Zones’ Lutheran Women in Mission will host its Fall Retreat Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m.– 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker. The theme is “The Wonderful Surprise,” based on 1 Corinthians 2:10. The Bible study leader will be Rev. Dr. Thomas Ahlersmeyer, senior pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne. From 2005-09, he served as president of Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich. Attendees are asked to bring used Christian books, CDs and puzzles. These items will be sold for a freewill offering, which will go to MITES (mission work). In addition, there will be an in-gathering of new socks and underwear in all sizes for Orphan Grain Train. The registration fee of $14 includes a light breakfast and lunch. Babysitting will also be provided. For more information call 419-782-9136.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.