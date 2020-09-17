RCIA classes — Are you looking for peace and hope? Do you want to feel God’s love? Do you want to learn more about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes beginning this month. For more information, or if interested, call 419-782-7121.
Worship broadcast — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, is now broadcasting Sunday morning worship to its parking lot at 97.5 FM at 10:30 a.m. The church is also open to in-person worship with safety protocols in place. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Tent revival — An Ohio Ablaze tent revival will be held today-Saturday at 301 E. Butler St., Bryan, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The tent revival will feature signs, wonders and miracles. For more information, or to register, go to ohioablaze.com.
Polka worship service — Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon will host a polka worship service, featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange from the band Squeezebox, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Field of Dreams Drive-In, V602 Township Road 6, Liberty Center. Mollie B and Lange are well respected in the polka world, with both having received multiple awards and both having been inducted into the International Polka Hall of Fame. Attendees can listen to the service in their cars, or bring a lawn chair to sit outdoors while practicing safe social distancing. For more information, contact Aimee at 419-335-5651.
Polka worship service — St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the Happy Times Polka Band for an outdoor polka worship service on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. A traditional German meal will be served at 6 p.m., featuring brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German coffee cake and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds used to buy Christmas gifts for area youth. For more information, call 419-267-3660.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Bluegrass Praise Band on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Cold-case detective — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host J. Warner Wallace, the Cold Case Detective, via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube page Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Wallace is a “Dateline” featured cold-case homicide detective, popular national speaker and best-selling author, who continues to consult on cold-case investigations. He became a follower of Christ at the age of 35 after investigating the claims of the New Testament gospels using his skill set as a detective. He will explain the role evidence plays in the Christian definition of faith. His book, Cold-Case Christianity, provides readers with 10 principles of cold-case investigations and utilizes these principles to examine the reliability of the gospel eyewitness accounts. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
