Cardio drumming — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host cardio drumming on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Citizenship class — Grace Episcopal Church, 308 W. Second St., Defiance, will host citizenship classes for approximately 10 weeks beginning Friday at 7 p.m., led by Sr. Andrea Inkrott of Project Hope of Archbold. The classes are for legal permanent residents who wish to study for the citizenship test. Participants will need a WiFi connection, computer or smartphone, so that classes can be Zoomed if needed. In addition, mentors are needed to work 1-on-1 with students. Anyone interested in taking the classes, or becoming a mentor, can contact Inkrott at 419-445-0728.
Donuts — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a donut drive-through Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., while supplies last. The cost is $4 for an “Ayersville dozen,” (15 donuts) with the feature donut this month, apple spice. In addition there will be cinnamon, sugar, and plain donuts. Donuts are available the third Saturday of each month as a drive-through under the carport. For more information, or to preorder donuts, call 419-395-1742.
Mission Cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., will host its last Mission Cupboard of the year on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything is free. or more information, call 419-899-2248.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours, Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
In concert — 1st Baptist Church, 448 Keyser St., Holgate, will host The Holbrook Family Singers in concert Saturday at 6 p.m. The group, from Dante, Va., includes Linda and Jim Holbrook, Brenda Wallen, Randall Johnson on bass guitar and James Boyd on rhythm guitar. The group will feature country and Bluegrass Gospel music. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Movie — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a showing of the movie “Patterns of Evidence,” Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Breaking Free — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host a new Breaking Free group starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. This will be an open group meeting meeting every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
RCIA classes — Do you want to learn more about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes beginning Sept. 23. RCIA classes are an opportunity to get questions answered without making any commitments. For more information, or if interested, call 419-782-7121.
Beef Manhattan dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will host a Beef Manhattan drive-through dinner Sept. 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: Beef Manhattan with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Call-ahead ordering is available at 3 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $7 per meal. For more information, or to order ahead of time, call at 419-636-8141.
Fall revival — Union Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, will host fall revival services Sept. 26-29 featuring guest speaker Dr. Bill Jones. The event will be held Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; with the event Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Jones has served the Church of God in Michigan for more than 18 years as state pastor. He also served as senior pastor of Sears Church of God and Mio Church of God. At both churches, he was instrumental in leading the congregations in both numerical and spiritual growth. He now serves the church as a minister at-large. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian concert featuring the Bluegrass Praise Band Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
