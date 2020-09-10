In-person worship — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, has announced that it is back to hosting in-person worship services on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. The church is adhering to social distancing guidelines and the state mask-wearing mandate. In addition, the church will continue to live stream services on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. on YouTube, with recorded worship shown on DCTV on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
Praying the rosary — St. Isadore Catholic Church, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance, is hosting the praying of the rosary every day at 4 p.m. as part of a 54-day rosary miracle Novena for peace and blessing surrounding the upcoming election in the United States.
RCIA classes — Are you looking for peace and hope? Do you want to feel God’s love? Do you want to learn more about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes beginning this month. For more information, or if interested, call 419-782-7121.
Worship broadcast — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, is now broadcasting Sunday morning worship to its parking lot at 97.5 FM at 10:30 a.m. The church is also open to in-person worship with safety protocols in place. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire with food Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 Southeast St., McClure, is hosting a drive-thru baked steak supper Friday from 5-7 p.m. The meal is available for a freewill offering. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Revival — Freedom Church of Paulding, is hosting a revival on the Paulding County Courthouse lawn, 115 N. Williams St. Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. each evening. Pastor Keith Adkins will share the message both evenings, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. The revival will feature two nights of praising the Lord and hearing His word. For more information, call 419-399-5871.
Drive-up Round-up — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, will host a Drive-up Round-up for its Innkeepers’ Pantry Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The pantry is in need of the following items: toilet paper, laundry detergent, dish detergent, Kleenex, paper towels and personal hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand soap. Anyone who would like to donate these items to the pantry is asked to drive into the church parking lot, to stay in their vehicle and someone will come to you to gather the items. In addition, monetary donations and in-kind donations are needed.
Tent revival — An Ohio Ablaze tent revival will be held Sept. 17-19 at 301 E. Butler St., Bryan, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The tent revival will feature signs, wonders and miracles. For more information, or to register, go to ohioablaze.com.
Polka worship service — Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon will host a polka worship service, featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange from the band Squeezebox, Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Field of Dreams Drive-In, V602 Township Road 6, Liberty Center. Mollie B and Lange are well respected in the polka world, with both having received multiple awards and both having been inducted into the International Polka Hall of Fame. Attendees can listen to the service in their cars, or bring a lawn chair to sit outdoors while practicing safe social distancing. For more information, contact Aimee at 419-335-5651.
