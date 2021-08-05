Mission Cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, will host its Mission Cupboard on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required, and bathrooms in the facility will not be open. Items include: miscellaneous items; shoes, men’s clothing, small-2x; men’s pants, sizes 29-50; women’s clothing, small-3x; women’s pants, sizes 4-20; junior boys’ and girls’ clothing; girls’ baby clothes, sizes 0-6 months-12; toddler bed mattress; and a walker. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Taylor in concert — Trinity Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20287 Ohio 18, Defiance, will host Dr. Calvin Taylor in concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Taylor is a world-renowned pianist and composer. A love offering will be received, and CDs and music books will be available for purchase following the concert. For more information, call 419-782-1555, or go to calvintaylormusic.org.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a family game night Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Summer movie series — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free summer movie on the lawn, with the third movie of the series slated Wednesday. The playground at the church will open at 8 p.m. for youth, with the movie “Moana” shown at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Free refreshments will be available, courtesy of Brookview Healthcare Center. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Outdoor Movies on the Lawn — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host its third Outdoor Movies on the Lawn, featuring “Facing the Giants,” Aug. 13. The lawn opens at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk. Free popcorn and drinks will be available, and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and lawn games if they wish. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hymn sing with Ruth Bennett on the piano, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
