Praying the rosary — St. Isadore Catholic Church, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance, is hosting the praying of the rosary every day at 4 p.m. as part of a 54-day rosary miracle Novena for peace and blessing surrounding the upcoming election in the United States.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring the Living Waters Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Conflict resolution group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a new 12-week conflict resolution group beginning Tuesday that will be on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. Interested parties can sign up by texting 419-564-8383. This is Living Free’s Peace Maker — Conflict Resolution. Masks are available. The sections included are: Conflict Provides Opportunities; Live at Peace; Trust in the Lord and Do Good; Is this Really Worth Fighting Over?; Conflicts Starts in the Heart; Confession Brings Freedom; Just Between the Two of You; Speak the Truth in Love; Take One or Two Others Along; Forgive as God Forgave You; Look Also to the Interests of Others; and Overcome Evil with Good.
Ice cream social — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church will host a carryout ice cream social Sept. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at its fellowship hall, located at 200 E. Main St. in Oakwood. The menu includes: a quarter chicken, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, brownie and homemade vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and maple ice cream. For more information, call 419-438-9804.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Breaking Free — Do you need to break free? If you are age 13-18 and want to be alert and alive with a purpose in life, Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host Breaking Free starting soon on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. To sign up, send a text to Dr. Mohr at 419-564-8383.
5th Quarter parties — The annual 5th Quarter parties for teens in grades 7-12, hosted in conjunction by Paulding churches at First Presbyterian Church in Paulding, will not be held this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Snakes Alive — The Snakes Alive presentation of herpetologist Rick Teepen, scheduled for Aug. 30 at Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Kentucky, has been moved to spring at Bible Fellowship Church, 1040 W. Wayne St., Paulding. For more information, contact Jack Fetter at 419-587-3660.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.