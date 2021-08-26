Volunteers needed — The food pantry at St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is in need of volunteers for front desk check-in, packing, and pushing the carts out to the customers. If interested call Deacon George Newton at 419-782-2776 and leave a message.
Blessing of the Bookbags — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., will host the Blessing of the Bookbags Sunday at the 9 a.m. worship service. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Concert/cookout — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian Rock concert featuring the Jacob’s Well Band from Fort Wayne, Sunday at 6 p.m. In addition, a cookout will be held in conjunction with the event. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Sept. 7. at St. John Catholic Church 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the Rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., following by lunch at 11:30 a.m. This will be the annual Hispanic Meal and Spanish Bingo, Lotteria! Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Free seminar — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, will host a free seminar featuring representatives from Church Funerals Direct, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The informal seminar will explain the benefits and advantages of pre-planning a funeral. Church Funerals Direct is a licensed funeral home that owns and operates the Church Funerals Direct Network. It is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Wallace to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host guest speaker J. Warner Wallace at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Wallace is a “Dateline” featured cold-case homicide detective, popular national speaker and best-selling author. He became a Christ follower at the age of 35 after investigating the claims of the New Testament gospels using his skill set as a detective. Wallace has appeared on television and radio, explaining the role that evidence plays in the Christian definition of “faith,” and defending the historicity of Jesus, the reliability of the Bible and the truth of the Christian worldview. Wallace also speaks at churches, retreats and camps, as he seeks to help people become confident Christian case makers. The event is free and a freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to sign up for free tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-the-cold-case-detective-tickets-164360947017. For more information, go to Pettisville Man Cave on Facebook.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
