Conflict resolution group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a new 12-week conflict resolution group beginning Sept. 1 on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. Interested parties can sign up by texting 419-564-8383. This is Living Free’s Peace Maker — Conflict Resolution. Masks ae available. The sections included are: Conflict Provides Opportunities; Live at Peace; Trust in the Lord and Do Good; Is this Really Worth Fighting Over?; Conflicts Starts in the Heart; Confession Brings Freedom; Just Between the Two of You; Speak the Truth in Love; Take One or Two Others Along; Forgive as God Forgave You; Look Also to the Interests of Others; and Overcome Evil with Good.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring the Living Waters Band Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
