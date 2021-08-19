Ice cream social — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22597 Paulding County Road 60, Oakwood, will host an ice cream social Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: sandwiches, soups, pies and several flavors of homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Mission Cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, will host its Mission Cupboard on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required, and bathrooms in the facility will not be open. Items include: toys; shoes, men’s clothing, small-2x; men’s pants, sizes 28-40; women’s clothing, small-3x; women’s pants, sizes 4-20; junior girls’ clothing; boys’ and girls’ baby clothes, sizes 6 months-14; and miscellaneous items. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Tide fundraiser — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a fundraiser featuring the sale of two-gallon containers of Tide detergent on Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food giveaway Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
To be rescheduled — Cecil Community Church, 203. S. Main St., has announced the concert slated Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring the Morse Family Gospel Singers, has been postponed and will be rescheduled. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Gospel festival — Freedom Church, 17936 County Road 108, Paulding, will host Outdoor Gospel Fest 2021 Sunday beginning at noon. Featured singers at the event will include: Randy Long, Olga Kipp, Karen Wahl, Keith Adkins, Allison Geckel, Kenny Branham and the Bluegrass Praise Band. In addition, a hog roast and fish fry will be featured, with soda and water provided. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Ice cream social — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, will host its annual ice cream social Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes hot beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, assorted pies and Amish homemade ice cream. A freewill offering will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting Ravens Care of Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Ice cream social/school supply giveaway — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., will host an ice cream social/school supply giveaway Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The event will feature homemade ice cream with various toppings, as well as school supplies to help families complete their lists for the upcoming school year. Chuck Case, newly appointed pastor, will be there to meet and greet attendees. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Taco supper/bake sale — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will host a taco supper/bake sale Sunday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: hard and soft-shell tacos, refried beans, nachos, Spanish rice, jello, pudding, desserts, lemonade, coffee, tea and water. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. A bake sale will be held as well. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Women’s Ministry Missions. For more information, call Carol at 419-658-2479, or Eve at 419-428-4945.
Movie — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a movie Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blessing of the Bookbags — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., will host the Blessing of the Bookbags Aug. 29 at the 9 a.m. worship service. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Concert/cookout — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Christian Rock concert featuring the Jacob’s Well Band from Fort Wayne, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. In addition, a cookout will be held in conjunction with the event. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Sept. 7. at St. John Catholic Church 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the Rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., following by lunch at 11:30 a.m. This will be the annual Hispanic Meal and Spanish Bingo, Lotteria! Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Wallace to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host guest speaker J. Warner Wallace at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Wallace is a “Dateline” featured cold-case homicide detective, popular national speaker and best-selling author. He became a Christ follower at the age of 35 after investigating the claims of the New Testament gospels using his skill set as a detective. Wallace has appeared on television and radio, explaining the role that evidence plays in the Christian definition of “faith,” and defending the historicity of Jesus, the reliability of the Bible and the truth of the Christian worldview. Wallace also speaks at churches, retreats and camps, as he seeks to help people become confident Christian case makers. The event is free and a freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to sign up for free tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-the-cold-case-detective-tickets-164360947017. For more information, go to Pettisville Man Cave on Facebook.
Volunteers needed — The food pantry at St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is in need of volunteers for front desk check-in, packing, and pushing the carts out to the customers. If interested call Deacon George Newton at 419-782-2776 and leave a message.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
