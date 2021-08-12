Outdoor Movies on the Lawn — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host its Outdoor Movies on the Lawn, featuring “Facing the Giants,” on Friday. The lawn opens at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk. Free popcorn and drinks will be available, and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and lawn games if they wish. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Free haircuts — First Presbyterian Church in Defiance has partnered with Downtown Roots: A Julianna Salon, to offer free back-to-school haircuts for youth in grades K-12. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Downtown Roots: A Julianna Salon, 311 Clinton St., Defiance. Attendees are asked to come with freshly shampooed hair prior to getting the haircut. In addition, the event is on a first-come, first-served basis. The haircuts will be paid for through a grant from the Maumee Valley Presbytery. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Blessing of the Backpacks — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a Blessing of the Backpacks during worship at 10 a.m. The blessing will include teachers, support staff and administrators. Prayer will focus on sending God’s blessing over everyone this school year. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hymn sing with Ruth Bennett on the piano, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
GloryWay Quartet — Peace Lutheran Church, 08525 Ohio 66, Defiance, will host the GloryWay Quartet in concert, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be held outside, so attendees are asked to bring their own chair. A freewill donation will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting mission work. For more information, call 740-503-7368.
Revival of Hope — A Revival of Hope is the theme for the sixth annual spiritual revival at North Creek United Methodist Church (UMC) Sunday, and Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, Aug. 22. The first night takes place Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at North Creek UMC, located at 18564 County Road B13, outside of Continental. Randy Long of Van Wert will be the featured speaker. On Aug. 22, the revival moves to Continental Christ UMC, located at 311 Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Doug Price of Elm Street Church of the Brethren will be the featured guest. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Ice cream social — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22597 Paulding County Road 60, Oakwood, will host an ice cream social Aug. 20 from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: sandwiches, soups, pies and several flavors of homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Concert and taco bar — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Morse Family Gospel Singers, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. In addition, a taco bar will be held that day. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Ice cream social — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, will host its annual ice cream social Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes hot beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, assorted pies and Amish homemade ice cream. A freewill offering will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting Ravens Care of Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Movie — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a movie Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
