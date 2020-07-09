Food pantry information — Anyone who lives in the Central Local School District, or anyone with with a Cecil address who is in need of food, the Sherwood Community Food Pantry is accepting calls at at 419-899-2492 between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays to arrange an appointment for food pick up. Callers are asked to leave a message with a name, cell phone number, and number of people in their family. After an appointment is made, upon arrival at Sherwood UMC, located at 512 N. Harrison St., people must stay in their car until they receive the call to pick up bags from the front sidewalk. There will not be any person-to-person contact during the exchange.
Stump burning — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a stump burning with hotdogs and S’mores Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring something to share. A hangout with Pastor Mohr will take place before the stump burning from 5-6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry July 18 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Special speaker — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host special speaker Ted Ramey to preach July 19 at 11 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak dinner — A drive-through baked steak dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, July 26 from 11:30 a.m. until food runs out. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and assorted desserts, for a freewill offering. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Golf classic — Defiance Area Youth for Christ will host its annual Golf Classic on Aug. 7 at Auglaize Golf Club, 19062 County Road 212, Defiance. The entry fee is $90 per player or $360 per team. The schedule for the event on Aug. 7 includes registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the outing, call 419-782-0656 or 419-406-0664, or send an email to office@defyfc.org.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.