Yellow bus donations — First Presbyterian Church of Defiance, and St. John United Church of Christ of Defiance, have partnered to collect school supplies for 150 backpacks for area elementary and middle school students, with a focus on the Defiance City Schools lists. The collection is taking place now through July 17, with distribution slated July 24 from 1-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Those needing backpacks will take a backpack and fill it with supplies based on the class list for their grade. Donations of supplies can be left at either church. There is a “Big Yellow Bus” at the Fourth Street side of First Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Washington Ave., in which donations can be dropped off. A working list of supplies is also available there (the bus will be emptied every day). Monetary gifts toward supplies can be left in the First Presbyterian mailbox at the main entrance in the back of the church. Anyone interested in helping stuff backpacks, or anyone interested in more information, can call 419-782-2781 or 419-782-4176.
Outdoor Movies on the Lawn — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host a series titled, Outdoor Movies on the Lawn, with the first movie slated Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m., with the movie to be shown at dusk. The first movie in the series Friday is, “Flywheel.” The second movie, “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry,” will be held July 30, and the third movie, “Facing the Giants,” will be shown Aug. 13. Free popcorn and drinks will be available, and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and lawn games if they wish. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Rosary Rally — A Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Saturday beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be prayerfully united with other rallies across the United States, to pray in reparation for the sins against life, marriage and the family. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
VBS — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through Vacation Bible School, Monday-Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. To register, go to the church office, or go to trinitydefiance.org. For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Summer movie series — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free summer movie series on the lawn, with the second movie slated Wednesday. The playground at the church will open at 8 p.m. for youth, with the movie “The Secret Life of Pets” shown at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Free refreshments will be available, courtesy of Brookview Healthcare Center. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours, July 17 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Ice cream social — Bethel United Methodist Church will host its annual homemade ice cream social, July 17 from 5-7 p.m. The church is located at Paulding County roads 192 and 73 (north of old U.S. 24, at Forder’s Bridge over the Maumee River), northeast of Cecil. The event will feature sandwiches, pies, cake, homemade noodles, baked beans, homemade ice cream (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry), and live entertainment under the tent featuring the Cristina Hayden, all for a freewill donation. The church basement is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. For more information, call 419-258-2123 .
Youth church camp — A youth church camp will be held July 18-23 in Payne for students in grades 7-12. For anyone in need of a camp scholarship, go to Cecil Community Church, 203. S. Main St. on Sundays at 11 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner July 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, and will be offered for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.
VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host, Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy Vacation Bible School, July 26-30 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. The VBS is for youth from prekindergarten-sixth grade. For more information, or to register, call 419-542-6269.
VBS — Defiance Church of the Nazarene, 1656 Jefferson Ave., will host Destination Dig Vacation Bible School, Aug. 10-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening. At Destination Dig, youth will discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. Stories from the Bible will help youth explore where Jesus walked, and youth will examine artifacts that bring the word of the Bible to life. For more information, or to register, contact Pastor Marianne at 419-206-1547, send an email to dcn@defiancenazarene.org, or go to defiancenazarene.org.
Booth spaces available — First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, is offering booth spaces in its parking lot for the U.S. 127 Yard Sales Aug. 4-7, with set-up beginning Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. Spaces available for rent include 20 x 20 for $25, and 20 x 30 for $35, with table rental also available. Coca-Cola and root-beer floats will be available in the highly sanitized, air-conditioned fellowship hall. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for mission trips. Recent trip participants spent their “vacations” at the Rancho 3M orphanage in Guadalupe, Mexico, building animal enclosures and working with the children. Potential renters can contact event coordinator Brent Fishbaugh at 419-378-2068, or the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438. Renters can stop in the church office to pick up a rental agreement and reserve a space. For more information, go to facebook.com/firstpresbyterianpaulding.
Men’s fellowship/men’s renewal — The Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship invites area men to a men’s fellowship/men’s renewal, “Let’s reconnect in Brotherhood,” cookout Aug. 7 at the home of Neil Seimet, 15630 Blosser Road, Ney. All men and their friends are welcome to take part in a morning of fellowship/sharing beginning at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and rolls, followed by sharing at 9 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a lunch cookout that includes fellowship. The group will share/discuss “Overcoming Giants in our Life,” by some of the team, with time for reflection. Men are asked to bring a chair for the outdoor event. This is an ecumenical effort to bring men of all faiths/denominations together to share love for Christ, together in brotherhood. Attendees are asked to RSVP to George at 419-784-3975, or grwestrick@gmail.com; or Martin at 419-782-3418.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
