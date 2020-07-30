Food pantry information — Anyone who lives in the Central Local School District, or anyone with with a Cecil address who is in need of food, the Sherwood Community Food Pantry is accepting calls at at 419-899-2492 between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays to arrange an appointment for food pick up. Callers are asked to leave a message with a name, cell phone number, and number of people in their family. After an appointment is made, upon arrival at Sherwood UMC, located at 512 N. Harrison St., people must stay in their car until they receive the call to pick up bags from the front sidewalk. There will not be any person-to-person contact during the exchange.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire with food Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Girls retreat — Divine Mercy Parish is hosting a virtual girls retreat for girls in grades 7-12 on Aug. 11 starting at 10:15 a.m. The title of the retreat is, Called to Be Holy, and will feature Sister Maria Lin. The schedule is as follows: 10:15 a.m., prayer and introductions; 10:30 a.m., presentation and discussion with a 5-to-10-minute break; 11 a.m., presentation and discussion; 11:30 a.m., breakf for lunch; 1 p.m., presentation and discussion; 1:30 p.m., presentation; and 2 p.m., closing prayer. To access the retreat, log on to zoom.us an use the meeting ID: 816 7132 8247 and the password: Mercy.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
