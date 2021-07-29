Outdoor Movies on the Lawn — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host its second Outdoor Movies on the Lawn, featuring “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry,” Friday. The lawn opens at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk. Free popcorn and drinks will be available, and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and lawn games if they wish. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Outdoor movie — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host an outdoor movie Friday at dusk (9-9:30 p.m.), featuring the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, and snacks. If it rains, the movie will be shown in the church. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Summer festival — St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, will host its annual Summer Festival Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The festival will include: a homemade barbecue dinner featuring mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, coleslaw and cookie (until gone); Mexican food, burgers, brats, and draft beer; kids’ games; bingo; a marketplace; raffle drawings; a children’s tractor pull at 2 p.m.; a scavenger hunt for all ages at 5 p.m.; DJ Mike Mitchell from 4-8 p.m.; a handmade quilt raffle, an 8 o’clock raffle at 8 p.m.; and a combination raffle at 9 p.m., with a grand prize of $3,000 to the winner. For more information, call 419-669-1864.
In concert — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host Westward Road in concert, Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Westward Road is a family trio featuring Scott Roberts (right), a veteran worship leader and national charting songwriter, his wife, Kelli, an award-winning vocalist, and their son, Garrett. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring prayer requests, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
VBS — Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance, will host Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God, Vacation Bible School Sunday-Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. The VBS is for youth ages 3-12. For more information, call 419-497-3311.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ will host its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Taylor in concert — Trinity Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20287 Ohio 18, Defiance, will host Dr. Calvin Taylor in concert Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Taylor is a world-renowned pianist and composer. A love offering will be received, and CDs and music books will be available for purchase following the concert. For more information, call 419-782-1555, or go to calvintaylormusic.org.
Dinner church — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host dinner church on the second Sunday of every month, beginning Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. The event will feature a free dinner, an informal question and answer session, fellowship and a relaxing atmosphere. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Summer movie series — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free summer movie on the lawn, with the third movie of the series slated Aug. 11. The playground at the church will open at 8 p.m. for youth, with the movie “Moana” shown at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Free refreshments will be available, courtesy of Brookview Healthcare Center. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.