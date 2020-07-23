Revival cancelled — The sixth annual tent revival scheduled this weekend at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Baked steak dinner — A drive-through baked steak dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until food runs out. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and assorted desserts, for a freewill offering. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Singers Sunday at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Booth spaces available — First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, is offering booth spaces for the second straight year in its parking lot for the U.S. 127 Yard Sales that will be held Aug. 6-9, with set-up beginning Aug 4 at 4 p.m. Spaces are available Aug. 5-8 for rent and include: 20 x 20 for $25, and 20 x 30 for $35, with table rental also available. Lemonade shake-ups, root beer floats and hand sanitizer will be available in the air-conditioned and sanitized fellowship hall during the event. Proceeds from the U.S. 127 Yard Sales will support scholarships for mission trips. The past two years, trip participants worked and spent time at the Rancho 3M orphanage in Guadalupe, Mexico. Interested renters can contact event coordinator Brent Fishbaugh at 419-378-2068, or the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438. Renters can also stop at the church on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up a rental agreement and reserve a space. For more information, go to firstpresbyterianpaulding.com , or firstpresbyterianpaulding on Facebook.
