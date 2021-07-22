Mission Cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, will host its Mission Cupboard on Saturday, and July 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required, and bathrooms in the facility will not be open. Items include: men’s clothing from small to XL; ladies’ clothing from small to 2X; and girls’ clothing from 6 months-16. Other items include junior shoes, shoes, coats, dishes, toys and books. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
School supply distribution — First Presbyterian Church and St. John United Church of Christ will host a school supply distribution at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, Saturday from 1-4 p.m., or until supplies run out. Supplies include: backpacks, and most of the items needed for the lists for Defiance Elementary School and Defiance Middle School, knowing other area schools have similar lists. Attendees are asked to come to the back parking lot of the church. If it is raining, the event will be held in the church fellowship hall. For more information, call 419-782-2781 or 419-782-4176.
Ice cream social — An ice cream social will be held Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 200 E. Main St., Oakwood. A chicken quarter dinner, featuring scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and brownie will be served, as will homemade vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, raspberry and maple ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation.
Surprise concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a surprise concert (talent show), Saturday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Gospel concert — A Gospel concert, featuring Philip Kolb, will be held during the Wauseon Homecoming festivities outside Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, 135 W. Elm St., Saturday at 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, or to use the supply of chairs provided by the church. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the sanctuary of the church. For more information, call 419-335-5571.
VBS — Bethel Christian Church, 14988 County Road 209, Defiance (Arthur), will host a two-day Vacation Bible School with the theme, “God’s Got This! No Worries!” Monday-Tuesday from 6:30-9 p.m. each evening. Youth from preschool through high school are welcome to attend. The VBS will feature learning, games, crafts and snacks. For more information, call 419-438-7046, or send an email to bethel@bccarthur.com.
VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host, Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy Vacation Bible School, Monday-Friday from 6-8 p.m. each evening. The VBS is for youth from prekindergarten-sixth grade. For more information, or to register, call 419-542-6269.
Tent revival — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host its sixth annual tent revival July 29-Aug. 1. The event begins July 29 at 6:30 p.m., and will feature Pastor Dave Brobston sharing the message, with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers Bluegrass Gospel Band providing special music. On July 30 at 6:30 p.m., Rev. Kristin Hunsinger, associate pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo, will preach, with special music by Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers Bluegrass Band. An ice cream social, featuring ice cream from Dad’s Dairy Depot, will be held following the revival. On July 31 at 4 p.m., Brobston will preach, with Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers Bluegrass Band performing special music. A barbecue dinner will be served at the conclusion of the revival. On Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., Brobston will lead worship under the tent. Each night of the revival will be live streamed on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page and YouTube feed. For more information, call 419-782-5771 or go to stpaulelcadefiance.com.
Outdoor Movies on the Lawn — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host its second Outdoor Movies on the Lawn, featuring “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry,” July 30. The lawn opens at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk. Free popcorn and drinks will be available, and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and lawn games if they wish. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Outdoor movie — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host an outdoor movie July 30 at dusk (9-9:30 p.m.), featuring the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, and snacks. If it rains, the movie will be shown in the church. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Westward Road — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, will host Westward Road in concert Aug. 1 at 10:15 a.m. Westward Road is a family trio featuring Scott Roberts, a veteran worship leader and national charting songwriter, his wife, Kelli, an award-winning vocalist, and their son, Garrett. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Summer festival — St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, will host its annual Summer Festival Aug. 1 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The festival will include: a homemade barbecue dinner featuring mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, coleslaw and cookie (until gone); Mexican food, burgers, brats, and draft beer; kids’ games; bingo; a marketplace; raffle drawings; a children’s tractor pull at 2 p.m.; a scavenger hunt for all ages at 5 p.m.; DJ Mike Mitchell from 4-8 p.m.; a handmade quilt raffle, an 8 o’clock raffle at 8 p.m.; and a combination raffle at 9 p.m. with a grand prize of $3,000 to the winner. For more information, call 419-669-1864.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
