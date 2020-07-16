Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Special service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host musical guest The Morse Family Gospel Singers on Sunday at 11 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Ice cream social — Zion Lutheran Church, 20141 County Road X, Napoleon (Ridgeville Corners), will host its annual ice cream social as a drive-through event Sunday at 11 a.m. The menu includes: hot chicken sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, relish and dip, pies and homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit church missions. For more information, call 419-267-3429.

Tent revival — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host its annual tent revival July 24-26. The event begins July 24 at 6:30 p.m., and will feature a message of peace by Pastor Kristin Hunsinger, associate pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo, with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers Bluegrass Gospel Band providing special music. On July 25 at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church will share a message of peace, with special music by Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers Bluegrass Band. A barbecue dinner will be served at the conclusion of the revival. On July 26, Brobston will share a message of peace during worship at 9:30 a.m., with special music. For more information, call 419-782-5771 or go to stpaulelcadefiance.com.

Baked steak dinner — A drive-through baked steak dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, July 26 from 11:30 a.m. until food runs out. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and assorted desserts, for a freewill offering. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. For more information, call 419-264-2811.

Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Singers on July 26 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Golf classic — Defiance Area Youth for Christ will host its annual Golf Classic on Aug. 7 at Auglaize Golf Club, 19062 County Road 212, Defiance. The entry fee is $90 per player or $360 per team. The schedule for the event on Aug. 7 includes registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the outing, call 419-782-0656 or 419-406-0664, or send an email to office@defyfc.org.

