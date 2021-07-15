Mission Cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, will host its Mission Cupboard on Saturdays in July, including Saturday, July 24 and July 31, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required, and bathrooms in the facility will not be open. Items include: men’s clothing from small to XL; ladies’ clothing from small to 2X; and girls’ clothing from 6 months-16. Other items include junior shoes, shoes, coats, dishes, toys and books. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours, Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Ice cream social — Bethel United Methodist Church will host its annual homemade ice cream social, Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The church is located at Paulding County roads 192 and 73 (north of old U.S. 24, at Forder’s Bridge over the Maumee River), northeast of Cecil. The event will feature sandwiches, pies, cake, homemade noodles, baked beans, homemade ice cream (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry), and live entertainment under the tent featuring the Cristina Hayden, all for a freewill donation. The church basement is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. For more information, call 419-258-2123 .
Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner Sunday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, and will be offered for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.
German Lutheran Heritage meeting — The German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will meet Sunday at 2 p.m., at the Lutheran Social Services building located at T 793, Ohio 66, Archbold. The guest speaker will be Truce Leaders, who will share about her life, including becoming an orphan at the end of World War II in Holland, and how she became an American citizen. The event is free, and German Coffee Cake and refreshments will be served. For more information, go to German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio on Facebook.
Surprise concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a surprise concert (talent show), July 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Gospel concert — A Gospel concert featuring Philip Kolb, will be held during the Wauseon Homecoming festivities outside Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, 135 W. Elm St., on July 24 at 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, or to use the supply of chairs provided by the church. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the sanctuary of the church. For more information, call 419-335-5571.
VBS — Bethel Christian Church, 14988 County Road 209, Defiance (Arthur), will host a two-day Vacation Bible School with the theme, “God’s Got This! No Worries!” July 26-27 from 6:30-9 p.m. each evening. Youth from preschool through high school are welcome to attend. The VBS will feature learning, games, crafts and snacks. For more information, call 419-438-7046, or send an email to bethel@bccarthur.com.
VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host, Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy Vacation Bible School, July 26-30 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. The VBS is for youth from prekindergarten-sixth grade. For more information, or to register, call 419-542-6269.
VBS — Defiance Church of the Nazarene, 1656 Jefferson Ave., will host Destination Dig Vacation Bible School, Aug. 10-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening. At Destination Dig, youth will discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. Stories from the Bible will help youth explore where Jesus walked, and youth will examine artifacts that bring the word of the Bible to life. For more information, or to register, contact Pastor Marianne at 419-206-1547, send an email to dcn@defiancenazarene.org, or go to defiancenazarene.org.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.