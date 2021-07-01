God and Country Night — Faith Baptist Church of Ottawa is sponsoring God and Country Night on Saturday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 1490 E. Second St., Ottawa, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature food trucks beginning at 7 p.m.; a celebration of America at 9 p.m., with music by Voices of Faith; a time of recognition and prayer for first responders and military; and fireworks. The event is free, but donations received will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Fore more information, call 419-303-8549.
VBS — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., will host Under the Big Top Vacation Bible School Saturday-Monday from 6-8 p.m. each evening, for youth age 5 through sixth grade. In an effort to be safe, all activities will be held outside in a large tent and on church grounds. A completed registration form must be submitted before the first day of VBS, or a parent/guardian must accompany a child/children the first day to fill out the forms. Registration forms are available at the church fellowship hall, or the Evansport Post Office, located at 1110 Main St. Mission money collected during the VBS will be designated for Lily Creek Farms of Defiance, a therapeutic riding center. For more information, call 419-428-2561.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring prayer requests, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
Rosary Rally — A Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., July 10 beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be prayerfully united with other rallies across the United States, to pray in reparation for the sins against life, marriage and the family. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
Ice cream social — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., will host an ice cream social July 10 starting at 4:30 p.m. The menu includes: shredded chicken sandwiches, shredded beef sandwiches, potato salad, homemade cookies, and lemon, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds from the event benefiting Ravens Care of Defiance. Carryout meals will be available. For more information, call 419-428-2561 or 419-428-6002.
VBS — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through Vacation Bible School July 12-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. To register, go to the church office, or go to trinitydefiance.org. For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Summer movie series — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free summer movie series on the lawn, with the second movie slated July 14. The playground at the church will open at 8 p.m. for youth, with the movie “The Secret Life of Pets” shown at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Free refreshments will be available, courtesy of Brookview Healthcare Center. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Youth church camp — A youth church camp will be held July 18-23 in Payne for students in grades 7-12. For anyone in need of a camp scholarship, go to Cecil Community Church, 203. S. Main St. on Sundays at 11 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
