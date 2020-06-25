Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Bluegrass praise band in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Defiance United — Xperience Church, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, will host Defiance United, a night of worship, prayer, unity and a special message. Guest speakers Dr. Calvin and Christine Sweeney, pastors of The Tabernacle in Toledo, will navigate topics on the gospel, unity and race. RSVP at https://xperiencechurch.brushfire.com/worship-service/469660.

Mass times — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, has announced that as of the July 4-5 weekend, masses will return to their regular times. Mass times are 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Weekday masses will continue to be held Tuesdays-Thursday at 8 a.m. The church is closed on Mondays and Fridays. For more information, call 419-782-2776.

Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting July 5 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Golf classic — Defiance Area Youth for Christ will host its annual Golf Classic on Aug. 7 at Auglaize Golf Club, 19062 County Road 212, Defiance. The entry fee is $90 per player or $360 per team. The schedule for the event on Aug. 7 includes registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the outing, call 419-782-0656 or 419-406-0664, or send an email to office@defyfc.org.

(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)

Load comments