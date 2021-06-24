Strawberry shortcake — The women of the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, 135 W. Elm St., will host a strawberry shortcake drive-through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on the east church lawn, between the church and Sullivan’s Restaurant. The strawberry shortcake is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds going to support the ongoing church restoration project. For more information, call 419-335-5571 or 419-335-9466.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Bluegrass Praise Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
God and Country Night — Faith Baptist Church of Ottawa is sponsoring God and Country Night on July 3 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 1490 E. Second St., Ottawa, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature food trucks beginning at 7 p.m.; a celebration of America at 9 p.m., with music by Voices of Faith; a time of recognition and prayer for first responders and military; and fireworks. The event is free, but donations received will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Fore more information, call 419-303-8549.
VBS — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., will host Under the Big Top Vacation Bible School July 5-7 from 6-8 p.m. each evening, for youth age 5 through sixth grade. In an effort to be safe, all activities will be held outside in a large tent and on church grounds. A completed registration form must be submitted before the first day of VBS, or a parent/guardian must accompany a child/children the first day to fill out the forms. Registration forms are available at the church fellowship hall, or the Evansport Post Office, located at 1110 Main St. Mission money collected during the VBS will be designated for Lily Creek Farms of Defiance, a theraputic riding center. For more information, call 419-428-2561.
