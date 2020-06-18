Drive-in services — Drive-in worship service will continue for the month of June on Sundays at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, 201 E. Harmon St., Oakwood. Worship begins at 10 a.m., and can be heard on the radio at 87.9 FM while in attendance.
Transformational Gratitude — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the six-week session titled Transformational Gratitude on being transformed through thanksgiving on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Wednesday dinner — First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, is hosting its weekly Wednesday dinner Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to drive in to pick up the food and take it home, eat in their car, or sit outside on a chair brought from home, while maintaining social distancing. Burgers and hot dogs will be served for a freewill offering. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Breakfast — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host breakfast Sunday at 9 a.m. to celebrate Father’s Day. There will be no evening events that day. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Bluegrass praise band in concert June 28 at 6 a.m. Refreshments will be available. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Barnyard BBQ — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host its 20th annual Barnyard BBQ as a drive-up event to pick up food June 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. and June 28 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be no outdoor activities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Homemade meals will be available by pre-order through Sunday. Meals can be ordered as a family 2 pack, family 4 pack and a la carte. The menu include roast pork, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw, homemade ice cream and buns. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.