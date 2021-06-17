Organ recital — An organ recital will be presented by Matthew Wachtman Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold, with an ice cream social reception following the program. Wachtman, a Defiance native, is an active organist and collaborative musician who currently serves as organist at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth. Beginning at age 12, he served as organist and music director at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in rural Defiance. Wachtman recently graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in keyboard performance at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music under the tutelage of Nicole Keller. He is currently earning his Masters of Music degree in organ performance/sacred music at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. For more information, call 419-445-4656.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry distribution Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Strawberry shortcake — The women of the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, 135 W. Elm St., will host a strawberry shortcake drive-through June 26 beginning at 10 a.m. on the east church lawn between the church and Sullivan’s Restaurant. The strawberry shortcake is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds going to support the ongoing church restoration project. For more information, call 419-335-5571 or 419-335-9466.
Barnyard Barbecue — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host its annual Barnyard Barbecue, June 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and a drink. In addition, the event will feature homemade ice cream, deep-fried Oreos, antique tractors, classic cars, a barrel train, horse drawn carriage rides by Lily Creek Farms, children’s games, face painting and raffle prizes. Brian Holbrooks and the Poorbottom Singers will provide musical entertainment. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Bluegrass Praise Band June 27 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
