Church is open — First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, has resumed on-site worship on Sundays at 9:15 a.m., with social distancing precautions in place. Attendees are asked to enter the south doors at the top of the ramp. Those not quite ready to attend in-person worship, or anyone with underlying health concerns, are encouraged to watch a live stream of the service on Facebook beginning at 9:30 a.m. Anyone can listen to the service, in progress or later in the day, by calling 419-326-2342. For more information, call 419-399-2438.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hangout with Pastor Michael Mohr Sunday from 4-6 p.m., followed by a campfire with food at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring something to share for the campfire. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Drive-in services — Drive-in worship service will continue for the month of June on Sundays at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, 201 E. Harmon St., Oakwood. Worship begins at 10 a.m., and can be heard on the radio at 87.9 FM while in attendance.
Transformational Gratitude — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the six-week session titled Transformational Gratitude on being transformed through thanksgiving on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Wednesday dinner — First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, is hosting its weekly Wednesday dinner Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to drive in to pick up the food and take it home, eat in their car, or sit outside on a chair brought from home, while maintaining social distancing. Burgers and hot dogs will be served for a freewill offering. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Breakfast — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host breakfast June 21 at 9 a.m. to celebrate Father’s Day. There will be no evening events that day. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Stay-cation Bible School — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host Stay-cation Bible School for youth ages 4 through sixth grade beginning June 22 for four weeks. The title of the Bible School is Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through. At the beginning of each week, attendees will receive a Track Pack of supplies. On Mondays, youth will watch a short video explaining what will take place during the week. On Fridays, the youth will enjoy Bible adventures, Chew Chew snacks, Loco Motion games, crafts, songs and dance. The deadline for registration is Monday. For more information, or to register, call 419-782-7121.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
