Rosary Rally — A Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Saturday beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will offer up prayer for the intentions of Our Lady of Fatima, as a way of asking God for the grace of conversion for America to turn to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. For more information, call 361-816-0995.
Noah Show — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will present the Noah Show, Sunday from 6-8:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Summer movie series — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free summer movie series on the lawn beginning Wednesday. The playground at the church will open at 8 p.m. for youth, with the movie “Toy Story” shown at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Free refreshments will be available, courtesy of Bookview Healthcare Center. The rest of the schedule includes: July 14, “The Secret Life of Pets,” and Aug. 11, “Moana.” In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall of the church. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, June 17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open at toledofoodbank.org, or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
Strawberry Festival — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host its annual Strawberry Festival as a drive-thru event, June 17 from 5-7 p.m., at the church’s north end parking lot. The menu includes: a shredded chicken sandwich, coleslaw, a bag of potato chips, a slice of strawberry pie and ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local food pantries. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry distribution on June 19 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
