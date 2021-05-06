Reopening — The Clothes Closet, 646 Wayne Ave., an outreach of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, will open Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning today. The ministry is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing at its back door on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 419-782-5766, ext. 146.

Living Free Insight Group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Insight Group: Discover the Path to Christian Character, Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning today through July 1. The purpose of the group is to help each participant “walk in the way of understanding (Proverbs 9:6)” as it relates to an individual who is struggling with a life-controlling problem, or who wants to learn how to avoid such problems. To register, go to p2cpaulding.org.

Mother’s Day concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring Living Waters Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours May 15 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Show — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will show “Sight & Sound Queen Esther” May 16 at 6 p.m. The pre-show begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

