Reopening — The Clothes Closet, 646 Wayne Ave., an outreach of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, will open Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning today. The ministry is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing at its back door on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 419-782-5766, ext. 146.
Living Free Insight Group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Insight Group: Discover the Path to Christian Character, Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning today through July 1. The purpose of the group is to help each participant “walk in the way of understanding (Proverbs 9:6)” as it relates to an individual who is struggling with a life-controlling problem, or who wants to learn how to avoid such problems. To register, go to p2cpaulding.org.
Mother’s Day concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring Living Waters Band Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours May 15 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Show — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will show “Sight & Sound Queen Esther” May 16 at 6 p.m. The pre-show begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
