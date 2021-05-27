Campfire cookout — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire cookout Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
5th Sunday hymn sing — First Baptist Church of Antwerp, First Baptist Church of Napoleon and First Baptist Church of Holgate will host a 5th Sunday hymn sing at First Baptist Church of Holgate, 448 S. Keyser St., Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Homeschooling graduation Mass — Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo will be the main celebrant of a homeschooling graduation Mass, Tuesday at 7 p.m., at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. Any homeschooled student who will graduate eighth grade, or is a graduating high school senior who would like to participate in the ceremony, can send an email to Lisa-Ann Brickner at oyc81@yahoo.com by Tuesday. Homeschool graduates from 2020 are also welcome to participate.
Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner June 6, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting June 6 at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their prayer requests to the service, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
VBS — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, will host Destination Dig Vacation Bible School June 14-16, from 1-3:15 p.m., each day. Archaeologists ages 4-12 are invited to the nearly all-outdoor event. As attendees dig, they’ll find God’s promise is fulfilled in Jesus. To register, go to bit.ly/destinationdigvbs. For more information, contact Pam at 419-395-1998. The first 25 households that register by June 4 will receive a $1 off coupon for Cabin Fever South.
VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School June 21-24 from 9-11 a.m. Youth ages three through completed fifth grade are invited to take part in stories, games, snacks, crafts and more. To register, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
