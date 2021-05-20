Kite Fest — Wauseon Congregational United Church of Church will host its annual Kite Fest on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Homecoming Park, 715 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon. Attendees are asked to bring their own kite, or select from an assortment of free kites while supplies last. Individually packed snacks will be served to children. The event will celebrate Pentecost and the birth of the Christian Church. For more information, call 419-335-5571.
Homeschooling graduation Mass — Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo will be the main celebrant of a homeschooling graduation Mass, June 1 at 7 p.m., at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. Any homeschooled student who will graduate eighth grade, or is a graduating high school senior who would like to participate in the ceremony, can send an email to Lisa-Ann Brickner at oyc81@yahoo.com by Tuesday. Homeschool graduates from 2020 are also welcome to participate.
VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School June 21-24 from 9-11 a.m. Youth ages three through completed fifth grade are invited to take part in stories, games, snacks, crafts and more. To register, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
Campfire cookout — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire cookout May 30 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
