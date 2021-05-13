Now open — The Clothes Closet, 646 Wayne Ave., an outreach of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, is now open Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The ministry is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing at its back door on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. For more information, call 419-782-5766, ext. 146.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Rosary Rally — A Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Saturday beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will offer up prayer for the intentions of Our Lady of Fatima and the conversion/safety of all federal, state and local governing officials. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
Show — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will show “Sight & Sound Queen Esther” Sunday at 6 p.m. The pre-show begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, May 20 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
Morman to speak — Rev. Jim Morman, who is currently serving as parochial administrator of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event at St. John’s, 510 Jackson Ave., May 25, at 7 p.m. Morman will speak about respect for life from the vantage point of the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary as a person of faith, trust and hope, and of St. Joseph, a faithful support at her side, covering particular issues of identity, relationship, decision-making, social pressure, beliefs, emotions and prayer. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
