Drive-in worship — First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, will begin drive-in worship Sunday at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the church. Attendees are asked to enter via the entrance at Fourth Street. Once in the parking lot, attendees are asked to tune their car radio to 100.1 FM. The church will continue to have a Sunday sermon video and blog at its website, 1presby.com. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Community meal — Sonrise Community Church, 14089 Ohio 249, Ney, is hosting a free drive-thru community meal Sunday at 11:30 a.m. until all the food is gone. The menu includes: barbecue chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, fruit cup and dessert. For more information, call 419-345-3543.
Food pantry update — The St. John Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is continuing to serve Defiance County. The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and anyone coming to the pantry is asked to bring an ID. The pantry serves clients once a month. Clients are asked to drive up and check in at the window, get back in their vehicles and wait for the food order. For more information, call 419-782-5766.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
