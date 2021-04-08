Free movie night — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a free community movie night featuring the movie, “Bedtime Stories,” Friday at 7 p.m. Snacks will be offered for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Wholeness seminar — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a message on biblical food, losing weight and home remedies, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Healing service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a healing service, including stories of miracles, April 18 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Ryan to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host guest speaker Tom Ryan at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, May 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Ryan is the head wrestling coach at Ohio State University, and a well-known Christian speaker, with an amazing testimony and a heart for Jesus. Ryan has also authored the book, “Chosen Suffering — Becoming Elite in Life and Leadership.” A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., with Ryan speaking following the meal. The event is open to all men and their sons. The event is free, but attendees are asked to sign up for tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/mens-discipleship-night-with-tom-ryan-tickets-148090790541. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, go to Pettisville Man Cave on Facebook.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.